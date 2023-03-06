ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH)’s stock price has increased by 5.60 compared to its previous closing price of 0.48. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/13/21 that ContextLogic, Airbnb, Disney, DoorDash: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is $1.40, which is $0.9 above the current market price. The public float for WISH is 580.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WISH on March 06, 2023 was 29.43M shares.

WISH’s Market Performance

WISH’s stock has seen a -1.22% decrease for the week, with a -29.53% drop in the past month and a -31.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.04% for ContextLogic Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.09% for WISH stock, with a simple moving average of -52.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WISH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WISH stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for WISH by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for WISH in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $0.50 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WISH reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for WISH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to WISH, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

WISH Trading at -17.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WISH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.39%, as shares sank -35.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WISH fell by -1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6680. In addition, ContextLogic Inc. saw 3.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WISH starting from Talwar Vijay, who sale 550,000 shares at the price of $0.88 back on Feb 13. After this action, Talwar Vijay now owns 599,967 shares of ContextLogic Inc., valued at $481,250 using the latest closing price.

Jain Tarun Kumar, the Chief Product Officer of ContextLogic Inc., sale 76,629 shares at $0.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Jain Tarun Kumar is holding 0 shares at $58,989 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WISH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-66.37 for the present operating margin

+28.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for ContextLogic Inc. stands at -67.96. Equity return is now at value -61.70, with -39.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.