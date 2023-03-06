Confluent Inc. (CFLT): A Technical Analysis

The public float for CFLT is 146.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CFLT on March 06, 2023 was 3.64M shares.

CFLT) stock’s latest price update

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT)’s stock price has increased by 8.16 compared to its previous closing price of 23.91. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CFLT’s Market Performance

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) has seen a 6.77% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.74% gain in the past month and a 12.29% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.98% for CFLT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.46% for CFLT stock, with a simple moving average of 7.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFLT stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for CFLT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CFLT in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $36 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CFLT reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for CFLT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 27th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to CFLT, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

CFLT Trading at 11.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares sank -4.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFLT rose by +6.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.43. In addition, Confluent Inc. saw 16.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFLT starting from Tomlinson Steffan, who sale 5,122 shares at the price of $23.20 back on Mar 02. After this action, Tomlinson Steffan now owns 313,671 shares of Confluent Inc., valued at $118,830 using the latest closing price.

Verbowski Chad, the SVP of Engineering of Confluent Inc., sale 6,157 shares at $24.35 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Verbowski Chad is holding 325,353 shares at $149,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-78.77 for the present operating margin

+65.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Confluent Inc. stands at -77.23. Equity return is now at value -56.80, with -19.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Confluent Inc. (CFLT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.