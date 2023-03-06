CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) Stock Faces 3.87% Weekly Volatility

The stock of CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) has gone up by 4.02% for the week, with a 0.43% rise in the past month and a -6.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.95% for CNX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.26% for CNX stock, with a simple moving average of -6.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.32.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) is $19.91, which is $3.12 above the current market price. The public float for CNX is 168.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CNX on March 06, 2023 was 3.11M shares.

CNX) stock’s latest price update

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX)’s stock price has increased by 2.13 compared to its previous closing price of 15.98. but the company has seen a 4.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for CNX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CNX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $19 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNX reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for CNX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on September 19th, 2022.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to CNX, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 25th of the previous year.

CNX Trading at 0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares sank -0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNX rose by +4.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.80. In addition, CNX Resources Corporation saw -3.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.40 for the present operating margin

+71.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for CNX Resources Corporation stands at -3.62. Equity return is now at value -5.70, with -1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.