ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) is $18.26, which is $7.49 above the current market price. The public float for CHPT is 328.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CHPT on March 06, 2023 was 9.84M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

CHPT) stock’s latest price update

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT)’s stock price has decreased by -1.60 compared to its previous closing price of 11.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/31/22 that ChargePoint’s Earnings Fell Short. The Stock Is Soaring Anyway.

CHPT’s Market Performance

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) has experienced a 6.03% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.08% drop in the past month, and a -10.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.64% for CHPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.32% for CHPT stock, with a simple moving average of -15.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHPT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for CHPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHPT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $14 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHPT reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for CHPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to CHPT, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

CHPT Trading at 1.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.62%, as shares sank -14.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHPT rose by +6.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.73. In addition, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. saw 16.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHPT starting from Linse Michael, who sale 1,989,958 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Jan 10. After this action, Linse Michael now owns 0 shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc., valued at $19,899,580 using the latest closing price.

Linse Michael, the Director of ChargePoint Holdings Inc., sale 508,101 shares at $10.08 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that Linse Michael is holding 0 shares at $5,121,795 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.06 for the present operating margin

+16.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stands at -73.59. Equity return is now at value -75.00, with -32.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.