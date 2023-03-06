Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97x that is above its average ratio.

The public float for EBR is 2.02B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EBR on March 06, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

EBR) stock’s latest price update

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR)’s stock price has increased by 0.78 compared to its previous closing price of 6.37. but the company has seen a -4.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EBR’s Market Performance

EBR’s stock has fallen by -4.18% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.62% and a quarterly drop of -27.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.98% for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.69% for EBR stock, with a simple moving average of -23.76% for the last 200 days.

EBR Trading at -15.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -13.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBR fell by -3.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.83. In addition, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. saw -19.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.29 for the present operating margin

+67.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. stands at +15.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.