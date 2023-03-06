CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 52.99x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) by analysts is $16.50, which is $1.19 above the current market price. The public float for CECO is 28.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.05% of that float. On March 06, 2023, the average trading volume of CECO was 341.06K shares.

CECO) stock’s latest price update

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO)’s stock price has decreased by -4.94 compared to its previous closing price of 15.58. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CECO’s Market Performance

CECO’s stock has risen by 0.68% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.99% and a quarterly rise of 22.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.41% for CECO Environmental Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.81% for CECO stock, with a simple moving average of 44.78% for the last 200 days.

CECO Trading at 7.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares surge +1.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CECO fell by -0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +149.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.70. In addition, CECO Environmental Corp. saw 26.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CECO starting from Gleason Todd R, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $11.59 back on Dec 29. After this action, Gleason Todd R now owns 178,021 shares of CECO Environmental Corp., valued at $127,436 using the latest closing price.

Nuggihalli Ramesh, the Chief Operating Officer of CECO Environmental Corp., purchase 250 shares at $11.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Nuggihalli Ramesh is holding 75,297 shares at $2,812 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.50 for the present operating margin

+28.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for CECO Environmental Corp. stands at +0.44. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To sum up, CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.