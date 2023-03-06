Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) Stock Observes -16.92% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) has seen a 2.33% increase in the past week, with a -19.32% drop in the past month, and a -27.87% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.75% for CBIO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.34% for CBIO stock, with a simple moving average of -16.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) is above average at 0.63x. The 36-month beta value for CBIO is also noteworthy at 0.91.

The public float for CBIO is 27.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.95% of that float. The average trading volume of CBIO on March 06, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO)’s stock price has increased by 3.76 compared to its previous closing price of 0.24. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBIO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CBIO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CBIO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $19 based on the research report published on April 29th of the previous year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBIO reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for CBIO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 10th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to CBIO, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on May 21st of the previous year.

CBIO Trading at -16.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.51%, as shares sank -14.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBIO rose by +4.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2574. In addition, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. saw -24.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CBIO

Equity return is now at value 26.90, with 22.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.