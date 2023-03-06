CarGurus Inc. (CARG) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CARG is at 1.62.

The public float for CARG is 101.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.10% of that float. The average trading volume for CARG on March 06, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

CARG) stock’s latest price update

CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG)’s stock price has decreased by -1.27 compared to its previous closing price of 17.68. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CARG’s Market Performance

CARG’s stock has risen by 2.59% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.13% and a quarterly rise of 33.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.51% for CarGurus Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.65% for CARG stock, with a simple moving average of -2.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CARG by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CARG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

CARG Trading at 8.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares sank -3.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARG rose by +2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.15. In addition, CarGurus Inc. saw 24.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARG starting from Zales Samuel, who sale 17,707 shares at the price of $25.02 back on Jul 21. After this action, Zales Samuel now owns 392,587 shares of CarGurus Inc., valued at $443,029 using the latest closing price.

Zales Samuel, the COO and President of CarGurus Inc., sale 2,293 shares at $25.01 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Zales Samuel is holding 392,587 shares at $57,348 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARG

Equity return is now at value 34.60, with 20.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CarGurus Inc. (CARG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.