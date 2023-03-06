CareDx Inc (CDNA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CDNA is 52.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.44% of that float. On March 06, 2023, the average trading volume of CDNA was 1.19M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

CDNA) stock’s latest price update

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA)’s stock price has decreased by -16.67 compared to its previous closing price of 10.77. but the company has seen a -37.92% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CDNA’s Market Performance

CareDx Inc (CDNA) has experienced a -37.92% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -42.72% drop in the past month, and a -30.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.62% for CDNA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -41.24% for CDNA stock, with a simple moving average of -50.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDNA

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDNA reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for CDNA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2023.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to CDNA, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on April 25th of the previous year.

CDNA Trading at -35.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.50%, as shares sank -49.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNA fell by -37.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.83. In addition, CareDx Inc saw -21.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNA starting from Seeto Reginald, who sale 8,488 shares at the price of $15.48 back on Feb 10. After this action, Seeto Reginald now owns 543,452 shares of CareDx Inc, valued at $131,386 using the latest closing price.

Seeto Reginald, the of CareDx Inc, sale 11,094 shares at $16.13 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Seeto Reginald is holding 551,940 shares at $178,928 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.00 for the present operating margin

+64.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for CareDx Inc stands at -23.81. Equity return is now at value -17.30, with -14.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, CareDx Inc (CDNA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.