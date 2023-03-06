C3.ai Inc. (AI) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of C3.ai Inc. (AI) has gone up by 27.09% for the week, with a 31.37% rise in the past month and a 118.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.39% for AI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.32% for AI stock, with a simple moving average of 74.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for AI is 89.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.85% of that float. On March 06, 2023, AI’s average trading volume was 13.95M shares.

AI) stock’s latest price update

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI)’s stock price has increased by 33.65 compared to its previous closing price of 21.31. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 27.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/03/23 that C3.ai Stock Rallies on Strong Results, Guidance Boost

Analysts’ Opinion of AI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AI stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for AI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AI in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $30 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AI reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for AI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 10th, 2022.

AI Trading at 66.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.57%, as shares surge +29.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +134.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AI rose by +27.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.61. In addition, C3.ai Inc. saw 154.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AI starting from LEVIN RICHARD C, who sale 24,000 shares at the price of $30.03 back on Feb 06. After this action, LEVIN RICHARD C now owns 233,664 shares of C3.ai Inc., valued at $720,720 using the latest closing price.

Parkkinen Juho, the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of C3.ai Inc., sale 4,578 shares at $19.95 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Parkkinen Juho is holding 346,993 shares at $91,343 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AI

Equity return is now at value -27.10, with -23.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of C3.ai Inc. (AI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.