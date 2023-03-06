BRF S.A. (BRFS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.75 compared to its previous closing price of 1.34. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BRFS is 1.66.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for BRFS is 722.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.30% of that float. On March 06, 2023, BRFS’s average trading volume was 6.54M shares.

BRFS’s Market Performance

The stock of BRF S.A. (BRFS) has seen a 3.91% increase in the past week, with a -22.22% drop in the past month, and a -26.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.23% for BRFS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.23% for BRFS stock, with a simple moving average of -43.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRFS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BRFS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BRFS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $2.50 based on the research report published on November 28th of the previous year 2022.

BRFS Trading at -9.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.28%, as shares sank -16.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRFS rose by +3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3140. In addition, BRF S.A. saw -15.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRFS

Equity return is now at value -26.50, with -5.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BRF S.A. (BRFS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.