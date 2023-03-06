BP p.l.c. (BP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.73.

The public float for BP is 2.99B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BP on March 06, 2023 was 9.30M shares.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 40.26. however, the company has experienced a 1.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/22/23 that Energy group blasts Big Oil for not giving just 3% of record profits to methane-emission cuts

BP’s Market Performance

BP’s stock has risen by 1.31% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.37% and a quarterly rise of 12.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.04% for BP p.l.c. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.69% for BP stock, with a simple moving average of 23.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BP

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to BP, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on January 17th of the current year.

BP Trading at 9.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +14.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BP rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.42. In addition, BP p.l.c. saw 15.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BP

Equity return is now at value -17.20, with -3.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BP p.l.c. (BP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.