Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s (BPMC) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, BPMC stock has gone up by 24.97%, with a monthly gain of 3.04% and a quarterly plunge of -0.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.39% for Blueprint Medicines Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.31% for BPMC stock, with a simple moving average of -11.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BPMC is at 0.71. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BPMC is $68.65, which is $21.2 above the current market price. The public float for BPMC is 59.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.14% of that float. The average trading volume for BPMC on March 06, 2023 was 551.76K shares.

BPMC) stock’s latest price update

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC)’s stock price has increased by 9.81 compared to its previous closing price of 43.21. but the company has seen a 24.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPMC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BPMC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BPMC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $41 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BPMC reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for BPMC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

BPMC Trading at 5.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.41%, as shares sank -3.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPMC rose by +24.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.73. In addition, Blueprint Medicines Corporation saw 8.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BPMC starting from Albers Jeffrey W., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $50.09 back on Dec 05. After this action, Albers Jeffrey W. now owns 183,243 shares of Blueprint Medicines Corporation, valued at $1,001,800 using the latest closing price.

Haviland Kate, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Blueprint Medicines Corporation, purchase 1,100 shares at $43.98 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Haviland Kate is holding 92,281 shares at $48,378 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BPMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-263.44 for the present operating margin

+77.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blueprint Medicines Corporation stands at -273.24. Equity return is now at value -86.60, with -55.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.