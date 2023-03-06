Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The public float for BSFC is 9.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BSFC on March 06, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

BSFC) stock’s latest price update

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC)’s stock price has decreased by -5.00 compared to its previous closing price of 0.18. However, the company has seen a 7.89% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BSFC’s Market Performance

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) has experienced a 7.89% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -60.23% drop in the past month, and a -73.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.18% for BSFC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.37% for BSFC stock, with a simple moving average of -80.86% for the last 200 days.

BSFC Trading at -50.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.45%, as shares sank -59.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSFC rose by +7.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2230. In addition, Blue Star Foods Corp. saw -57.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSFC starting from Guzy Jeffrey J, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $0.97 back on Oct 26. After this action, Guzy Jeffrey J now owns 33,409 shares of Blue Star Foods Corp., valued at $970 using the latest closing price.

Ringstad Trond K., the Director of Blue Star Foods Corp., purchase 4,095 shares at $0.96 during a trade that took place back on Oct 14, which means that Ringstad Trond K. is holding 20,306 shares at $3,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.78 for the present operating margin

+16.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Star Foods Corp. stands at -26.12. Equity return is now at value -95.20, with -42.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.