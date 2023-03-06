BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) is above average at 138.63x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.39.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is $125.14, which is $29.0 above the current market price. The public float for BMRN is 184.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BMRN on March 06, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

BMRN) stock’s latest price update

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN)’s stock price has decreased by -6.18 compared to its previous closing price of 101.20. however, the company has experienced a -8.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/07/21 that Bitcoin, Match, Spotify: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

BMRN’s Market Performance

BMRN’s stock has fallen by -8.03% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.85% and a quarterly drop of -7.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.15% for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.73% for BMRN stock, with a simple moving average of 1.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMRN

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BMRN reach a price target of $116. The rating they have provided for BMRN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 21st, 2023.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to BMRN, setting the target price at $107 in the report published on January 30th of the current year.

BMRN Trading at -12.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -15.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMRN fell by -8.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.47. In addition, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. saw -8.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMRN starting from BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $109.15 back on Feb 13. After this action, BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES now owns 320,324 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., valued at $654,900 using the latest closing price.

BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES, the Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $110.11 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES is holding 320,324 shares at $1,651,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.50 for the present operating margin

+73.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. stands at +6.91. Equity return is now at value 3.10, with 2.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.