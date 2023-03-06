BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BIGC is 68.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.25% of that float. The average trading volume of BIGC on March 06, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

BIGC stock's latest price update

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC)’s stock price has increased by 6.98 compared to its previous closing price of 9.74. Despite this, the company has experienced a 13.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BIGC’s Market Performance

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) has experienced a 13.88% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -17.24% drop in the past month, and a 20.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.11% for BIGC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.31% for BIGC stock, with a simple moving average of -25.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIGC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BIGC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BIGC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to BIGC, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

BIGC Trading at 0.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.02%, as shares sank -19.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIGC rose by +13.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.88. In addition, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. saw 19.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIGC starting from Bellm Brent, who sale 8,062 shares at the price of $9.04 back on Mar 01. After this action, Bellm Brent now owns 530,161 shares of BigCommerce Holdings Inc., valued at $72,861 using the latest closing price.

Klein Russell Scott, the Chief Commercial Officer of BigCommerce Holdings Inc., sale 3,183 shares at $9.04 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Klein Russell Scott is holding 320,492 shares at $28,767 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIGC

Equity return is now at value -183.10, with -27.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.