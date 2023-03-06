Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s (AXTA) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, AXTA stock has gone up by 6.30%, with a monthly gain of 3.55% and a quarterly surge of 17.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.12% for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.66% for AXTA stock, with a simple moving average of 23.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) Right Now?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 35.98x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) by analysts is $31.96, which is $0.69 above the current market price. The public float for AXTA is 219.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.90% of that float. On March 06, 2023, the average trading volume of AXTA was 1.96M shares.

AXTA) stock’s latest price update

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA)’s stock price has increased by 1.55 compared to its previous closing price of 31.05. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/01/21 that A Pandemic Recovery Stock Play With Inflation Protection Built In

Analysts’ Opinion of AXTA

In the past week, AXTA stock has gone up by 6.30%, with a monthly gain of 3.55% and a quarterly surge of 17.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.12% for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.66% for AXTA stock, with a simple moving average of 23.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXTA stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AXTA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AXTA in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $36 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXTA reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for AXTA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to AXTA, setting the target price at $35.19 in the report published on January 30th of the current year.

AXTA Trading at 12.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.48% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +4.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXTA rose by +6.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.64. In addition, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. saw 23.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AXTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.24 for the present operating margin

+26.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stands at +3.92. Equity return is now at value 14.10, with 2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.