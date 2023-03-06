Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) by analysts is $3.50, which is $2.65 above the current market price. The public float for AMV is 13.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.30% of that float. On March 06, 2023, the average trading volume of AMV was 2.99M shares.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV)’s stock price has decreased by -1.76 compared to its previous closing price of 0.86. but the company has seen a -7.92% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/28/22 that Atlis Motor Stock Falls Sharply After Surging More Than 700% Over 2 Days

AMV’s Market Performance

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) has experienced a -7.92% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -74.39% drop in the past month, and a -90.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.28% for AMV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -49.29% for AMV stock, with a simple moving average of -91.09% for the last 200 days.

AMV Trading at -72.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.66%, as shares sank -72.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMV fell by -7.05%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5515. In addition, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. saw -74.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMV

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.