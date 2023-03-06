Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM)’s stock price has increased by 6.87 compared to its previous closing price of 166.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.22% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/04/22 that Twilio and Atlassian Issue Growth Warnings

Is It Worth Investing in Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TEAM is 0.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) is $199.29, which is $21.79 above the current market price. The public float for TEAM is 143.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.80% of that float. On March 06, 2023, TEAM’s average trading volume was 3.30M shares.

TEAM’s Market Performance

The stock of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has seen a 9.22% increase in the past week, with a 4.24% rise in the past month, and a 34.95% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.98% for TEAM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.29% for TEAM stock, with a simple moving average of -4.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEAM stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TEAM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TEAM in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $150 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TEAM reach a price target of $155. The rating they have provided for TEAM stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to TEAM, setting the target price at $148 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

TEAM Trading at 15.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares sank -2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEAM rose by +9.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $171.62. In addition, Atlassian Corporation saw 37.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEAM starting from Cannon-Brookes Michael, who sale 8,614 shares at the price of $164.18 back on Mar 02. After this action, Cannon-Brookes Michael now owns 180,894 shares of Atlassian Corporation, valued at $1,414,226 using the latest closing price.

Farquhar Scott, the Co-CEO, Co-Founder of Atlassian Corporation, sale 8,614 shares at $164.18 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Farquhar Scott is holding 180,894 shares at $1,414,224 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.34 for the present operating margin

+83.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlassian Corporation stands at -21.91. Equity return is now at value -84.20, with -10.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.