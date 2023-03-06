Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) is $32.60, which is $3.35 above the current market price. The public float for AY is 60.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AY on March 06, 2023 was 687.84K shares.

AY) stock’s latest price update

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY)’s stock price has increased by 6.86 compared to its previous closing price of 26.81. but the company has seen a 5.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AY’s Market Performance

AY’s stock has risen by 5.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.25% and a quarterly rise of 2.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.07% for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.98% for AY stock, with a simple moving average of -3.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AY stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AY in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $34 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to AY, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on May 12th of the previous year.

AY Trading at 7.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, as shares surge +4.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AY rose by +5.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.84. In addition, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc saw 10.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.61 for the present operating margin

+38.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc stands at -0.49. Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.