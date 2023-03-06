Assessing the Risk and Potential of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s (AUB) Stock

The stock of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) has seen a 8.98% increase in the past week, with a 2.30% gain in the past month, and a 13.78% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for AUB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.05% for AUB stock, with a simple moving average of 17.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE: AUB) Right Now?

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE: AUB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AUB is at 1.06.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for AUB is 73.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.80% of that float. The average trading volume for AUB on March 06, 2023 was 254.36K shares.

AUB) stock’s latest price update

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE: AUB)’s stock price has increased by 9.86 compared to its previous closing price of 37.21. However, the company has seen a 8.98% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUB

The stock of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) has seen a 8.98% increase in the past week, with a 2.30% gain in the past month, and a 13.78% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for AUB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.05% for AUB stock, with a simple moving average of 17.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUB stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AUB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AUB in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $43 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AUB reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for AUB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

Hovde Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to AUB, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on November 29th of the previous year.

AUB Trading at 10.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.34% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +1.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUB rose by +8.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.22. In addition, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation saw 16.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUB starting from Ellett Frank Russell, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $34.53 back on Nov 14. After this action, Ellett Frank Russell now owns 37,313 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, valued at $172,642 using the latest closing price.

Ellett Frank Russell, the Director of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, purchase 5,000 shares at $35.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Ellett Frank Russell is holding 32,313 shares at $175,167 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUB

Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.