ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, ARR stock has gone down by -4.80%, with a monthly decline of -17.31% and a quarterly plunge of -9.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.78% for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.66% for ARR stock, with a simple moving average of -15.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.25.

The public float for ARR is 130.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARR on March 06, 2023 was 6.40M shares.

ARR) stock’s latest price update

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR)’s stock price has increased by 2.10 compared to its previous closing price of 5.24. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ARR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $9.50 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARR reach a price target of $11.50. The rating they have provided for ARR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 14th, 2021.

ARR Trading at -9.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -17.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARR fell by -4.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.80. In addition, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. saw -4.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARR starting from Zimmer Jeffrey J, who sale 33,378 shares at the price of $5.82 back on Dec 22. After this action, Zimmer Jeffrey J now owns 193,476 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., valued at $194,313 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARR

Equity return is now at value -23.90, with -2.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.