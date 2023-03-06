Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC)’s stock price has decreased by -2.21 compared to its previous closing price of 18.59. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) Right Now?

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ASC is 0.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ASC is $19.50, which is $1.32 above the current price. The public float for ASC is 36.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASC on March 06, 2023 was 951.53K shares.

ASC’s Market Performance

ASC’s stock has seen a -0.93% decrease for the week, with a 20.80% rise in the past month and a 20.56% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.24% for Ardmore Shipping Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.94% for ASC stock, with a simple moving average of 59.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ASC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASC reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for ASC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ASC, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on April 29th of the previous year.

ASC Trading at 18.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares surge +25.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASC fell by -0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +149.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.51. In addition, Ardmore Shipping Corporation saw 26.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.77 for the present operating margin

+41.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardmore Shipping Corporation stands at +31.06. Equity return is now at value 35.80, with 18.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.