Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The public float for ARBE is 45.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.69% of that float. On March 06, 2023, the average trading volume of ARBE was 971.37K shares.

ARBE) stock’s latest price update

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE)’s stock price has decreased by -2.80 compared to its previous closing price of 4.65. but the company has seen a -27.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ARBE’s Market Performance

ARBE’s stock has fallen by -27.91% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 25.56% and a quarterly rise of 13.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.09% for Arbe Robotics Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.62% for ARBE stock, with a simple moving average of -13.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARBE stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ARBE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARBE in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $14 based on the research report published on February 04th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARBE reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for ARBE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 08th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to ARBE, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

ARBE Trading at 10.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.60%, as shares surge +20.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARBE fell by -27.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.68. In addition, Arbe Robotics Ltd. saw 32.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1357.15 for the present operating margin

+63.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arbe Robotics Ltd. stands at -1151.38.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.