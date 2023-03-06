Annexon Inc. (ANNX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX)’s stock price has decreased by -6.34 compared to its previous closing price of 5.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -12.24% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ANNX is $15.95, which is $13.98 above the current market price. The public float for ANNX is 46.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.98% of that float. The average trading volume for ANNX on March 06, 2023 was 350.22K shares.

ANNX’s Market Performance

ANNX stock saw a decrease of -12.24% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -34.31% and a quarterly a decrease of -13.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.45% for Annexon Inc. (ANNX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.94% for ANNX stock, with a simple moving average of -10.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANNX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ANNX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANNX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANNX reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for ANNX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 09th, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ANNX, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on November 30th of the previous year.

ANNX Trading at -21.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.61%, as shares sank -33.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANNX fell by -12.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.94. In addition, Annexon Inc. saw -8.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANNX starting from Love Douglas, who sale 6,571 shares at the price of $5.87 back on Feb 15. After this action, Love Douglas now owns 197,646 shares of Annexon Inc., valued at $38,564 using the latest closing price.

Lew Jennifer, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Annexon Inc., sale 166 shares at $6.30 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Lew Jennifer is holding 29,542 shares at $1,046 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANNX

Equity return is now at value -67.30, with -54.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Annexon Inc. (ANNX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.