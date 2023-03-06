Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) is above average at 11.90x. The 36-month beta value for LSXMA is also noteworthy at 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LSXMA is $48.67, which is $23.18 above than the current price. The public float for LSXMA is 94.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.05% of that float. The average trading volume of LSXMA on March 06, 2023 was 666.66K shares.

LSXMA) stock’s latest price update

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA)’s stock price has decreased by -1.14 compared to its previous closing price of 31.68. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LSXMA’s Market Performance

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) has seen a -2.22% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -23.76% decline in the past month and a -28.53% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for LSXMA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.80% for LSXMA stock, with a simple moving average of -21.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSXMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSXMA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LSXMA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LSXMA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $56 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LSXMA reach a price target of $55, previously predicting the price at $39. The rating they have provided for LSXMA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 11th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to LSXMA, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

LSXMA Trading at -17.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSXMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -18.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSXMA fell by -2.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.99. In addition, The Liberty SiriusXM Group saw -20.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSXMA starting from Wendling Brian J, who sale 1,370 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Jan 11. After this action, Wendling Brian J now owns 14,871 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group, valued at $47,950 using the latest closing price.

Wendling Brian J, the CAO/PFO of The Liberty SiriusXM Group, sale 1,371 shares at $34.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that Wendling Brian J is holding 14,871 shares at $46,614 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSXMA

Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.