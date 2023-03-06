Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)

The 36-month beta value for TCRR is also noteworthy at 1.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TCRR is $7.63, which is $8.35 above than the current price. The public float for TCRR is 38.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.35% of that float. The average trading volume of TCRR on March 06, 2023 was 270.40K shares.

TCRR) stock’s latest price update

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR)’s stock price has increased by 28.17 compared to its previous closing price of 1.21. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 32.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TCRR’s Market Performance

TCRR’s stock has risen by 32.56% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.38% and a quarterly rise of 7.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.61% for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.28% for TCRR stock, with a simple moving average of -22.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCRR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCRR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TCRR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TCRR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5 based on the research report published on January 19th of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TCRR reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for TCRR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to TCRR, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

TCRR Trading at 27.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.09%, as shares surge +9.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCRR rose by +34.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2648. In addition, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. saw 55.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCRR starting from Menzel Garry E, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $1.06 back on Dec 13. After this action, Menzel Garry E now owns 138,871 shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., valued at $11,682 using the latest closing price.

Cardama Alfonso Quintas, the Chief Medical Officer of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., sale 4,752 shares at $1.06 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Cardama Alfonso Quintas is holding 109,459 shares at $5,042 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCRR

Equity return is now at value -49.50, with -38.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.84.

Conclusion

In summary, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.