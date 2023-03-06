Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)

The 36-month beta value for NVOS is also noteworthy at -0.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NVOS is 12.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 24.95% of that float. The average trading volume of NVOS on March 06, 2023 was 16.89M shares.

NVOS stock's latest price update

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS)’s stock price has decreased by -3.22 compared to its previous closing price of 0.13. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NVOS’s Market Performance

NVOS’s stock has risen by 15.46% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.94% and a quarterly drop of -48.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.91% for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.76% for NVOS stock, with a simple moving average of -86.68% for the last 200 days.

NVOS Trading at -11.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.05%, as shares sank -4.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVOS rose by +15.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1254. In addition, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. saw -35.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVOS starting from Oliva Robert Letterio, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $2.23 back on Apr 20. After this action, Oliva Robert Letterio now owns 217,717 shares of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc., valued at $11,156 using the latest closing price.

Oliva Robert Letterio, the Director of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $2.23 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Oliva Robert Letterio is holding 212,717 shares at $11,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVOS

Equity return is now at value -28.00, with -18.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.