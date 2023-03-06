Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of New Gold Inc. (NGD)

The 36-month beta value for NGD is also noteworthy at 1.68.

The public float for NGD is 680.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.36% of that float. The average trading volume of NGD on March 06, 2023 was 2.97M shares.

NGD) stock’s latest price update

New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD)’s stock price has decreased by -2.49 compared to its previous closing price of 0.96. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NGD’s Market Performance

NGD’s stock has risen by 5.38% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -23.61% and a quarterly drop of -16.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.19% for New Gold Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.17% for NGD stock, with a simple moving average of -5.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGD stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for NGD by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for NGD in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $1.25 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to NGD, setting the target price at $1.25 in the report published on October 03rd of the previous year.

NGD Trading at -10.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares sank -19.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGD rose by +5.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9713. In addition, New Gold Inc. saw -4.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NGD

Equity return is now at value -6.80, with -2.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, New Gold Inc. (NGD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.