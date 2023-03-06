An In-Depth Look at Frontdoor Inc.’s (FTDR) Stock Performance

The stock of Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) has gone down by -0.14% for the week, with a 2.87% rise in the past month and a 21.27% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.05% for FTDR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.34% for FTDR stock, with a simple moving average of 18.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) Right Now?

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FTDR is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FTDR is $30.00, which is $0.91 above the current price. The public float for FTDR is 81.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FTDR on March 06, 2023 was 712.48K shares.

FTDR) stock’s latest price update

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR)’s stock price has decreased by -3.80 compared to its previous closing price of 29.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.14% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/29/21 that Frontdoor Lowers Its Revenue Forecast. J.P. Morgan Slashes Its Price Target.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTDR

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to FTDR, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on June 10th of the previous year.

FTDR Trading at 12.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares sank -0.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTDR fell by -0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.24. In addition, Frontdoor Inc. saw 36.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTDR starting from Cella Peter L., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $24.53 back on May 25. After this action, Cella Peter L. now owns 30,000 shares of Frontdoor Inc., valued at $122,650 using the latest closing price.

Catalano Anna C, the Director of Frontdoor Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Catalano Anna C is holding 20,595 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.98 for the present operating margin

+46.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontdoor Inc. stands at +7.99. Equity return is now at value 302.10, with 6.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.