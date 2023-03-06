An In-Depth Look at Canoo Inc.’s (GOEV) Stock Performance

In the past week, GOEV stock has gone up by 1.74%, with a monthly decline of -38.64% and a quarterly plunge of -44.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.84% for Canoo Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.44% for GOEV stock, with a simple moving average of -65.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GOEV is also noteworthy at 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GOEV is $5.67, which is $4.51 above than the current price. The public float for GOEV is 381.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.11% of that float. The average trading volume of GOEV on March 06, 2023 was 16.60M shares.

GOEV) stock’s latest price update

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV)’s stock price has increased by 7.33 compared to its previous closing price of 0.69. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/14/22 that Canoo Stock Is Jumping Again on Hope for Government Deal

Analysts’ Opinion of GOEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOEV stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GOEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOEV in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $4 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOEV reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for GOEV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to GOEV, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

GOEV Trading at -32.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.19%, as shares sank -38.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOEV rose by +1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8869. In addition, Canoo Inc. saw -39.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOEV starting from MURTHY RAMESH, who sale 640 shares at the price of $0.91 back on Feb 16. After this action, MURTHY RAMESH now owns 292,412 shares of Canoo Inc., valued at $582 using the latest closing price.

MURTHY RAMESH, the SVP, ICFO and CAO of Canoo Inc., sale 1,182 shares at $1.33 during a trade that took place back on Jan 18, which means that MURTHY RAMESH is holding 293,052 shares at $1,572 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOEV

Equity return is now at value -216.50, with -122.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Canoo Inc. (GOEV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.