American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) is above average at 148.73x. The 36-month beta value for AAL is also noteworthy at 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AAL is $17.43, which is $0.21 above than the current price. The public float for AAL is 642.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.27% of that float. The average trading volume of AAL on March 06, 2023 was 25.89M shares.

AAL) stock’s latest price update

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL)’s stock price has increased by 1.49 compared to its previous closing price of 16.12. However, the company has experienced a 5.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/23 that American Airlines Pilots to Appear for Interviews

AAL’s Market Performance

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has seen a 5.14% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.98% decline in the past month and a 13.37% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for AAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.01% for AAL stock, with a simple moving average of 13.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAL stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for AAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AAL in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $25 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAL reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for AAL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

AAL Trading at 6.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -4.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAL rose by +5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.32. In addition, American Airlines Group Inc. saw 28.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAL starting from Seymour David, who sale 74,614 shares at the price of $16.03 back on Jan 31. After this action, Seymour David now owns 398,371 shares of American Airlines Group Inc., valued at $1,195,727 using the latest closing price.

Raja Vasu, the EVP Chief Commercial Officer of American Airlines Group Inc., sale 12,775 shares at $13.84 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Raja Vasu is holding 54,381 shares at $176,806 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.68 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Airlines Group Inc. stands at +0.26. Equity return is now at value -1.60, with 0.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In summary, American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.