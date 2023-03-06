Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE: AMAM)’s stock price has decreased by -5.44 compared to its previous closing price of 6.80. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 27.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE: AMAM) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AMAM is $8.50, which is $2.07 above the current price. The public float for AMAM is 5.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMAM on March 06, 2023 was 6.81M shares.

AMAM’s Market Performance

AMAM stock saw an increase of 27.83% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 242.02% and a quarterly increase of 1212.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.71% for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 88.67% for AMAM stock, with a simple moving average of 197.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMAM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for AMAM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMAM in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $16 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMAM reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for AMAM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 28th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to AMAM, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

AMAM Trading at 151.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.92%, as shares surge +247.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +204.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAM rose by +27.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.64. In addition, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. saw 183.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-101.91 for the present operating margin

+94.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. stands at -100.06. The total capital return value is set at -42.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.72.

Based on Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.00.

The receivables turnover for the company is 49.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.