Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ABEV is at 1.07.

The public float for ABEV is 4.41B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.42% of that float. The average trading volume for ABEV on March 06, 2023 was 26.00M shares.

ABEV) stock’s latest price update

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 2.52. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ABEV’s Market Performance

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) has seen a -1.18% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.70% decline in the past month and a -17.38% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for ABEV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.04% for ABEV stock, with a simple moving average of -9.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABEV

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ABEV, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

ABEV Trading at -3.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -2.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABEV fell by -1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.52. In addition, Ambev S.A. saw -7.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ABEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.39 for the present operating margin

+46.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambev S.A. stands at +18.14. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 10.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ambev S.A. (ABEV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.