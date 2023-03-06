Altria Group Inc. (MO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO)’s stock price has increased by 0.15 compared to its previous closing price of 46.46. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/28/23 that Altria’s Latest Vape Could Be Even Pricier Than Its First

Is It Worth Investing in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) Right Now?

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MO is at 0.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for MO is 1.78B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.89% of that float. The average trading volume for MO on March 06, 2023 was 7.55M shares.

MO’s Market Performance

MO stock saw a decrease of -1.36% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.12% and a quarterly a decrease of -0.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.44% for Altria Group Inc. (MO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.07% for MO stock, with a simple moving average of 2.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MO by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for MO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $38 based on the research report published on November 10th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MO reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $53. The rating they have provided for MO stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to MO, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

MO Trading at 0.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares sank -0.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MO fell by -1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.01. In addition, Altria Group Inc. saw 1.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MO

Equity return is now at value -186.00, with 15.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Altria Group Inc. (MO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.