Allbirds Inc. (BIRD): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) is $4.80, which is $2.03 above the current market price. The public float for BIRD is 95.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BIRD on March 06, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

BIRD) stock’s latest price update

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD)’s stock price has decreased by -6.21 compared to its previous closing price of 3.06. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/25/22 that Not All Retailers Are Overstocked for the Holidays. They’re Discounting Anyway.

BIRD’s Market Performance

BIRD’s stock has risen by 3.61% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.15% and a quarterly rise of 0.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.68% for Allbirds Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.04% for BIRD stock, with a simple moving average of -21.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIRD stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for BIRD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BIRD in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $3 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to BIRD, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

BIRD Trading at 8.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares sank -3.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIRD rose by +3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.86. In addition, Allbirds Inc. saw 18.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIRD starting from Zwillinger Joseph, who sale 7,256 shares at the price of $2.75 back on Feb 23. After this action, Zwillinger Joseph now owns 0 shares of Allbirds Inc., valued at $19,954 using the latest closing price.

Zwillinger Joseph, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Allbirds Inc., sale 26,200 shares at $2.76 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Zwillinger Joseph is holding 0 shares at $72,312 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.85 for the present operating margin

+49.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allbirds Inc. stands at -16.35. Equity return is now at value -23.80, with -19.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.