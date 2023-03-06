Akanda Corp. (AKAN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AKAN is 11.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AKAN on March 06, 2023 was 6.88M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

AKAN) stock’s latest price update

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN)’s stock price has decreased by -3.19 compared to its previous closing price of 0.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.22% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AKAN’s Market Performance

Akanda Corp. (AKAN) has experienced a -9.22% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -46.50% drop in the past month, and a -17.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.12% for AKAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.16% for AKAN stock, with a simple moving average of -65.69% for the last 200 days.

AKAN Trading at -12.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.97%, as shares sank -41.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAN fell by -9.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2243. In addition, Akanda Corp. saw 22.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14772.98 for the present operating margin

-6493.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akanda Corp. stands at -19625.88.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Akanda Corp. (AKAN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.