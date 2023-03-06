Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM)’s stock price has increased by 5.41 compared to its previous closing price of 12.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.28% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/08/23 that Affirm Slashes 19% of Jobs After Earnings Miss

Is It Worth Investing in Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for AFRM is $14.48, which is $1.31 above the current market price. The public float for AFRM is 221.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.42% of that float. The average trading volume for AFRM on March 06, 2023 was 18.81M shares.

AFRM’s Market Performance

The stock of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) has seen a 4.28% increase in the past week, with a -23.08% drop in the past month, and a -2.08% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.60% for AFRM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.16% for AFRM stock, with a simple moving average of -30.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFRM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AFRM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AFRM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $15 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFRM reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for AFRM stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on February 09th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to AFRM, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

AFRM Trading at 6.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.92%, as shares sank -35.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFRM rose by +4.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.00. In addition, Affirm Holdings Inc. saw 40.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFRM starting from Rabois Keith, who sale 17,287 shares at the price of $12.77 back on Mar 01. After this action, Rabois Keith now owns 17,286 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc., valued at $220,673 using the latest closing price.

Rabois Keith, the Director of Affirm Holdings Inc., sale 17,287 shares at $16.71 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Rabois Keith is holding 34,573 shares at $288,791 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.88 for the present operating margin

+88.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Affirm Holdings Inc. stands at -52.43. Equity return is now at value -31.70, with -11.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.