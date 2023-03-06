AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER)’s stock price has decreased by -2.43 compared to its previous closing price of 65.47. however, the company has experienced a 4.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/10/21 that GE to Wind Down GE Capital After Shedding Jet-Leasing Unit

Is It Worth Investing in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AER is 2.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) is $77.29, which is $13.74 above the current market price. The public float for AER is 239.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.15% of that float. On March 06, 2023, AER’s average trading volume was 732.14K shares.

AER’s Market Performance

AER stock saw a decrease of 4.52% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.15% and a quarterly a decrease of 4.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.58% for AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.81% for AER stock, with a simple moving average of 24.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AER stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for AER by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for AER in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $80 based on the research report published on January 07th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AER reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for AER stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 12th, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to AER, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on March 11th of the previous year.

AER Trading at 4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +0.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AER rose by +4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.14. In addition, AerCap Holdings N.V. saw 9.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.12 for the present operating margin

+52.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for AerCap Holdings N.V. stands at -10.74. Equity return is now at value -4.70, with -1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.