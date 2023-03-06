Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD): A Technical Analysis

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 92.11x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.92.

The public float for AMD is 1.61B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMD on March 06, 2023 was 55.96M shares.

AMD) stock’s latest price update

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD)’s stock price has increased by 1.34 compared to its previous closing price of 80.44. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/02/23 that AMD Shines Through Intel’s Dark Cloud

AMD’s Market Performance

AMD’s stock has risen by 4.39% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.69% and a quarterly rise of 5.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.79% for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.19% for AMD stock, with a simple moving average of 3.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMD stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AMD by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for AMD in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $100 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMD reach a price target of $76. The rating they have provided for AMD stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 01st, 2023.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to AMD, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on January 30th of the current year.

AMD Trading at 10.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares sank -7.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMD rose by +4.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.34. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. saw 25.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMD starting from GRASBY PAUL DARREN, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $85.17 back on Feb 15. After this action, GRASBY PAUL DARREN now owns 108,442 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., valued at $1,064,625 using the latest closing price.

KUMAR DEVINDER, the EVP of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., sale 32,000 shares at $82.81 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that KUMAR DEVINDER is holding 555,750 shares at $2,649,864 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.84 for the present operating margin

+36.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stands at +5.59. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 2.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.