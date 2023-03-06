Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.17x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.40.

The public float for WMS is 55.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.43% of that float. On March 06, 2023, the average trading volume of WMS was 810.44K shares.

WMS) stock’s latest price update

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS)’s stock price has increased by 8.60 compared to its previous closing price of 89.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WMS’s Market Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) has seen a 10.59% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.75% gain in the past month and a 0.98% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.94% for WMS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.65% for WMS stock, with a simple moving average of -8.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMS stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for WMS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WMS in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $182 based on the research report published on August 18th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WMS reach a price target of $145. The rating they have provided for WMS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 01st, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to WMS, setting the target price at $102 in the report published on February 11th of the previous year.

WMS Trading at 9.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares surge +4.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMS rose by +9.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.57. In addition, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. saw 18.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMS starting from HARVEY DARIN S., who sale 614 shares at the price of $95.59 back on Dec 02. After this action, HARVEY DARIN S. now owns 4,600 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., valued at $58,690 using the latest closing price.

HARVEY DARIN S., the EVP, Supply Chain & Logistics of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., sale 1,710 shares at $93.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that HARVEY DARIN S. is holding 5,214 shares at $159,726 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMS

Equity return is now at value 42.20, with 15.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.