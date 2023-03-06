3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DDD is 1.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DDD is 127.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DDD on March 06, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

DDD) stock’s latest price update

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD)’s stock price has increased by 7.97 compared to its previous closing price of 10.54. However, the company has seen a 14.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DDD’s Market Performance

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) has experienced a 14.03% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.36% rise in the past month, and a 12.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.94% for DDD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.68% for DDD stock, with a simple moving average of 16.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DDD by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DDD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8 based on the research report published on August 17th of the previous year 2022.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DDD reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for DDD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 01st, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to DDD, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on March 01st of the previous year.

DDD Trading at 18.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.34%, as shares sank -8.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDD rose by +14.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.93. In addition, 3D Systems Corporation saw 53.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDD starting from Johnson Andrew Martin, who sale 7,787 shares at the price of $9.39 back on Dec 09. After this action, Johnson Andrew Martin now owns 178,434 shares of 3D Systems Corporation, valued at $73,120 using the latest closing price.

GRAVES JEFFREY A, the President and CEO of 3D Systems Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $9.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that GRAVES JEFFREY A is holding 569,181 shares at $95,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDD

Equity return is now at value 28.50, with 15.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.