2U Inc. (TWOU) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TWOU is 1.24.

The public float for TWOU is 75.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TWOU on March 06, 2023 was 975.92K shares.

TWOU) stock’s latest price update

2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU)’s stock price has increased by 13.43 compared to its previous closing price of 8.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/06/22 that University Courses Sometimes Come From a Company

TWOU’s Market Performance

2U Inc. (TWOU) has experienced a 15.96% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.93% rise in the past month, and a 23.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.74% for TWOU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.43% for TWOU stock, with a simple moving average of 21.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWOU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWOU stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TWOU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TWOU in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWOU reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for TWOU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 08th, 2022.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Neutral” to TWOU, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on July 25th of the previous year.

TWOU Trading at 20.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWOU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.55%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWOU rose by +15.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.92. In addition, 2U Inc. saw 57.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TWOU

Equity return is now at value -57.20, with -16.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 2U Inc. (TWOU) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.