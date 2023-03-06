22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.84.

The public float for XXII is 209.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.78% of that float. On March 06, 2023, the average trading volume of XXII was 1.03M shares.

XXII) stock’s latest price update

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII)’s stock price has increased by 6.71 compared to its previous closing price of 0.86. However, the company has seen a -1.43% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

XXII’s Market Performance

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) has seen a -1.43% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -14.71% decline in the past month and a -22.66% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.19% for XXII. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.16% for XXII stock, with a simple moving average of -33.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XXII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XXII stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for XXII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XXII in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $5 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2022.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XXII reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for XXII stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 15th, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to XXII, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on March 08th of the previous year.

XXII Trading at -7.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XXII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.30%, as shares sank -16.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XXII fell by -1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9636. In addition, 22nd Century Group Inc. saw -0.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XXII starting from ZERCHER MICHAEL, who sale 370,789 shares at the price of $1.35 back on Aug 31. After this action, ZERCHER MICHAEL now owns 904,938 shares of 22nd Century Group Inc., valued at $500,565 using the latest closing price.

FRANZINO JOHN, the Chief Administrative Officer of 22nd Century Group Inc., sale 20,324 shares at $1.69 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that FRANZINO JOHN is holding 405,574 shares at $34,443 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XXII

Equity return is now at value -55.10, with -47.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.