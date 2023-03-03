Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) has gone down by -0.17% for the week, with a 5.54% rise in the past month and a -2.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.03% for ZWS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.13% for ZWS stock, with a simple moving average of -10.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) is above average at 50.15x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) is $27.33, which is $4.26 above the current market price. The public float for ZWS is 173.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZWS on March 03, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

ZWS) stock’s latest price update

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS)’s stock price has increased by 2.99 compared to its previous closing price of 22.40. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/14/22 that Splunk, Blackstone, Nio, Affirm, Lockheed: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of ZWS

The stock of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) has gone down by -0.17% for the week, with a 5.54% rise in the past month and a -2.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.03% for ZWS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.13% for ZWS stock, with a simple moving average of -10.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZWS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZWS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ZWS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZWS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $26 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZWS reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for ZWS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 30th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to ZWS, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on February 15th of the previous year.

ZWS Trading at 3.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +4.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZWS fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.15. In addition, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation saw 9.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZWS starting from Wehr Craig, who sale 1,442 shares at the price of $23.17 back on Feb 16. After this action, Wehr Craig now owns 82,640 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation, valued at $33,411 using the latest closing price.

Jackson Rodney, the SVP-Bus.&Corp. Development of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation, sale 970 shares at $23.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Jackson Rodney is holding 119,778 shares at $22,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZWS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.56 for the present operating margin

+33.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation stands at +4.45. Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.