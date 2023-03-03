YPF Sociedad Anonima’s (YPF) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has gone down by -1.37% for the week, with a -3.35% drop in the past month and a 34.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.90% for YPF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.06% for YPF stock, with a simple moving average of 67.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Right Now?

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for YPF is at 1.51.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for YPF is 193.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.85% of that float. The average trading volume for YPF on March 03, 2023 was 2.52M shares.

YPF) stock’s latest price update

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF)’s stock price has decreased by -4.55 compared to its previous closing price of 12.10. However, the company has experienced a -1.37% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of YPF

The stock of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has gone down by -1.37% for the week, with a -3.35% drop in the past month and a 34.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.90% for YPF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.06% for YPF stock, with a simple moving average of 67.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YPF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YPF stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for YPF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for YPF in the upcoming period, according to Itau BBA is $10.50 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to YPF, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on January 14th of the previous year.

YPF Trading at 7.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YPF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares sank -1.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YPF fell by -1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +171.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.66. In addition, YPF Sociedad Anonima saw 25.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YPF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.19 for the present operating margin

+17.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for YPF Sociedad Anonima stands at +0.02. Equity return is now at value 21.40, with 8.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.