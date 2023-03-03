Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE)’s stock price has decreased by -7.39 compared to its previous closing price of 40.35. however, the company has experienced a -2.50% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for XENE is 1.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) is $51.33, which is $13.3 above the current market price. The public float for XENE is 59.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.16% of that float. On March 03, 2023, XENE’s average trading volume was 372.63K shares.

XENE’s Market Performance

XENE’s stock has seen a -2.50% decrease for the week, with a -4.40% drop in the past month and a 2.69% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.17% for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.84% for XENE stock, with a simple moving average of 5.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XENE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XENE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for XENE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XENE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $60 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to XENE, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

XENE Trading at -1.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XENE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares sank -4.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XENE fell by -2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.77. In addition, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -5.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XENE starting from PATOU GARY, who sale 1,937 shares at the price of $34.79 back on Nov 25. After this action, PATOU GARY now owns 23,573 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $67,390 using the latest closing price.

PATOU GARY, the Director of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 2,057 shares at $34.33 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that PATOU GARY is holding 23,573 shares at $70,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XENE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-428.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -427.85. Equity return is now at value -16.30, with -15.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 39.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.