Whitestone REIT (WSR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WSR is 1.23.

The public float for WSR is 46.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WSR on March 03, 2023 was 272.18K shares.

WSR) stock’s latest price update

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR)’s stock price has increased by 1.82 compared to its previous closing price of 9.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WSR’s Market Performance

Whitestone REIT (WSR) has experienced a 0.42% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.46% drop in the past month, and a -2.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for WSR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.59% for WSR stock, with a simple moving average of -5.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WSR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for WSR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WSR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $10 based on the research report published on August 30th of the previous year 2022.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WSR reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for WSR stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on July 07th, 2022.

Colliers Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to WSR, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 06th of the previous year.

WSR Trading at -4.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares sank -9.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSR rose by +0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.93. In addition, Whitestone REIT saw -1.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSR starting from Mastandrea Christine J, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $8.56 back on Sep 30. After this action, Mastandrea Christine J now owns 305,808 shares of Whitestone REIT, valued at $4,279 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSR

Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Whitestone REIT (WSR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.