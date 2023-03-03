What Recent Market Trends Mean for Enbridge Inc.’s (ENB) Stock

The stock of Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has gone up by 2.14% for the week, with a -5.64% drop in the past month and a -5.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.75% for ENB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.62% for ENB stock, with a simple moving average of -6.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) is above average at 41.08x. The 36-month beta value for ENB is also noteworthy at 0.84.

The public float for ENB is 2.02B, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.63% of that float. The average trading volume of ENB on March 03, 2023 was 3.62M shares.

ENB) stock’s latest price update

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB)’s stock price has increased by 1.71 compared to its previous closing price of 38.01. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

ENB Trading at -3.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares sank -5.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENB rose by +2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.19. In addition, Enbridge Inc. saw -1.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENB

Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.