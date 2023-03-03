What Recent Market Trends Mean for Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc.’s (BFRG) Stock

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.03% for BFRG stock, with a simple moving average of -6.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG) Right Now?

The public float for BFRG is 1.34M and currently, short sellers hold a – of that float. On March 03, 2023, BFRG’s average trading volume was 398.87K shares.

BFRG) stock’s latest price update

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG)’s stock price has increased by 31.50 compared to its previous closing price of 2.73. However, the company has experienced a 10.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BFRG Trading at -6.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.42% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFRG rose by +2.49%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. saw -24.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BFRG

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.